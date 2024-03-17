Astros manager Joe Espada said Verlander (shoulder) is throwing a light bullpen session Sunday, and if that goes well the right-hander will progress to throwing live batting practice, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander said Friday he is "definitely getting close to facing hitters," and it appears Sunday's bullpen will be the final hurdle. Espada also said the 41-year-old will require multiple live sessions before pitching in games, so Verlander is likely still a week or two away from that step. The veteran will begin the season on the injured list but could be ready to join the Astros in mid-to-late April.