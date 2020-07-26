Verlander will be shut down for a couple of weeks with a right forearm strain, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

It was reported that Verlander should miss the entire season with a significant elbow injury, but manager Dusty Baker said Sunday that the right-hander underwent an MRI on Saturday will be shut down for a couple of weeks before he's re-evaluated. Verlander's arm was reportedly tender during his start Friday, which prompted further evaluation. Baker's comments would suggest that there's a slight possibility that the 37-year-old could return this season, but it'd likely be difficult for him to recover during the shortened 2020 season.