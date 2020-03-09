Astros' Justin Verlander: Shut down with mild lat strain

Verlander was shut down Monday after being diagnosed with a mild lat strain, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Despite reportedly feeling better Monday, Verlander underwent an MRI that revealed a mild lat strain. The Astros will elect to shut him down as a result, but it's unclear how long he'll be on the shelf. General manager James Click called the MRI results "positive," but wasn't able to reveal a timeline for Verlander's return. It's unclear whether the right-hander will be ready for Opening Day.