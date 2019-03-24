Astros' Justin Verlander: Shuts down Marlins
Verlander allowed two hits and struck out nine over five scoreless innings Saturday against the Marlins.
Verlander put a nice cap on spring training in which he posted a 2.60 ERA. He reported being out of sync earlier in the camp, but found something by watching video Friday and made adjustments Saturday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. The right-hander didn't get into detail but said the adjustment revolves around the way he's loading his hips. "I saw some thing I thought I could improve upon now," he said. "I think I told you guys how kind of off I was as I was trying to make some adjustments. I think that kind of led me down the path of where I'm at now. I was looking for some things. ... I'm pretty good intuitively listening to my body and it doesn't get much better than it does tonight for me with the feel I had," said Verlander, whose next outing will come Opening Day, March 28, against the Rays.
