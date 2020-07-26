Verlander will miss the remainder of the season with an elbow injury, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The exact details of the injury are not clear at the moment, but it looks like his season is over.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Shut down with forearm strain•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans seven in win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tapped for Opening Day•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Throws five scoreless innings•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Throws three innings in sim game•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Healthy and clear of pain•