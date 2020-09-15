Verlander (forearm) will throw a simulated game Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Verlander is slated to throw 3-to-4 innings against live hitters at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday. If all goes well, he should be nearing his return to game action. The right-hander is expected to serve as a starter once he returns to the Astros' pitching staff, but it's unclear how many pitches he'll be able to throw if he pitches again during the regular season.
