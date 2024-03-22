Verlander (shoulder) will throw another live batting practice session at Minute Maid Park on Monday or Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Verlander threw a 20-pitch live BP -- his first of the spring -- on Wednesday and came away encouraged by how things went. He will travel back with the Astros to Houston on Sunday when camp breaks before facing hitters again early next week and likely upping his pitch count. Verlander is set to open the season on the injured list but seemingly could be back before the end of April if all goes well.