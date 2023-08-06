Verlander (6-6) took the loss Saturday, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks over seven innings against the Yankees. He struck out four.

Verlander allowed back-to-back hits to start the bottom of the second, leading to a sacrifice fly from Anthony Volpe for the Yankees' first run of the game. The right-hander would then retire seven of the next nine batters he faced before serving Jake Bauers up with a hanging slider, which the first baseman launched over the wall in right field. Despite taking the loss, it was still a solid debut for Verlander in his return to Houston following the trade. He's now allowed two earned runs or fewer in four consecutive starts and in six of his last seven.