Astros' Justin Verlander: Start pushed to Saturday
Verlander will start one half of the Astros' doubleheader against the Orioles on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
The Astros opted to push their starting rotation back by a day following Thursday's rainout, lining up Gerrit Cole to start Friday's series opener while Verlander and Dallas Keuchel cover Saturday's twin bill. The veteran right-hander is in the midst of one of his best seasons to date, posting a 2.60 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 280:36 K:BB through 33 starts (208 innings). Verlander will look to finish the season on a high note before likely getting the ball in Game 1 of the ALDS.
