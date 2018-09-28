Astros' Justin Verlander: Starting first game Saturday

Verlander will start the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Verlander had been scheduled to pitch Friday, but Thursday's rainout forced the schedule and rotation to be altered. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader Saturday. Thursday's starter, Gerrit Cole, will start Friday, while Verlander was pushed to Saturday. Dallas Keuchel will pitch the nightcap of the doubleheader.