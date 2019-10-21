Astros' Justin Verlander: Starting Game 2

Verlander will start the second game of the World Series against the Nationals on Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander will slot in behind co-ace Gerrit Cole rather than pitching on short rest in Game 1. The veteran has been pitched well but shy of his typical elite level in four starts this postseason, recording a 3.70 ERA in 24.1 innings.

