Astros' Justin Verlander: Starting Game 4
Verlander will start Game 4 of the ALDS on Tuesday against Tampa Bay, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
The Astros likely would have preferred to save Verlander for Game 1 of the ALCS, but he'll be needed after they failed to close out the series in Game 3. Verlander will pitch on three days' rest Tuesday after tossing seven scoreless innings in Game 1 on Friday.
