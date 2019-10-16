Astros' Justin Verlander: Starting Game 5

Verlander will start Game 5 of the ALCS against the Yankees on Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Wednesday's rainout shifted the series schedule around, allowing the Astros to skip what would have been their fourth starer's spot. Zack Greinke starts Game 4 on regular rest Thursday with Verlander pitching on regular rest Friday.

