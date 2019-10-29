Astros' Justin Verlander: Starting in Game 6

Verlander will start Game 6 of the World Series against the Nationals on Tuesday.

Verlander gave up four earned runs over six innings in his Game 2 start during the World Series, but he'll get the chance to right the ship Tuesday as the Astros look to clinch the series. The 36-year-old carries a 4.15 ERA with 35 strikeouts over 30.1 innings pitched during this postseason.