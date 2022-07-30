Verlander (14-3) gave up one earned run on five hits and a walk while striking out five over 7.2 innings to earn the win in an 11-1 rout of the Mariners on Friday.

Verlander continued his push for the third Cy Young Award of his career by pitching another gem against his division rivals. Verlander is now 5-1 with a 2.34 ERA over 42.1 innings of work against the Mariners this season. The 39-year-old veteran leads MLB with 14 wins and boasts a sparking 1.81 ERA. His next turn in the rotation tentatively lines up for Thursday at Cleveland.