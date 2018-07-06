Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 10 in no-decision
Verlander twirled seven innings Thursday, yielding two runs on four hits while striking out 10 in a 4-3 win over the White Sox. He allowed a home run and failed to factor into the decision.
Normally Astros starters don't have a problem with run support, but Verlander wasn't lucky enough to earn a win with the strong outing. The 35-year-old has been so good this season, his ERA actually went up from 2.12 to 2.15 Thursday. At any rate, Verlander's 154:24 K:BB remains tremendous as he pushes forward with his Cy Young campaign. He'll take on Oakland next Tuesday.
