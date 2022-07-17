Verlander (12-3) earned the win during Saturday's 5-0 victory over Oakland, allowing six hits while recording 10 strikeouts in six shutout innings.

Making his first start since July 7 due to a "family issue", Verlander was handed an early lead and cruised through six easy frames en route to an MLB-best 12th win. The 39-year-old fired 73 of 106 pitches for strikes with an impressive 19 swinging strikes leading to double digit strikeouts for the second time this season. At the conclusion of the first half, Verlander possesses a 1.89 ERA and 0.88 WHIP, both of which rank third in MLB, with 108 strikeouts in 109.1 innings across 17 starts.