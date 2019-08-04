Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 10 in win
Verlander (15-4) gave up one run on three hits and two walks while striking out 10 through six innings to take the win over the Mariners on Sunday.
Verlander was his usual dominant self, registering 16 swinging strikes on his way to another fine outing. The right-hander recorded his 200th strikeout of the season in this game and tied Pedro Martinez with 219 career wins. Verlander has a 2.68 ERA with 206 strikeouts through 24 starts this season. Verlander will make his next start Saturday at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
