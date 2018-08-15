Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 11 in loss
Verlander (11-8) struck out 11 and walked none in a loss to the Rockies on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits in six innings.
Verlander shut out the Rockies through five innings but was done in by a two-run homer off the bat of Nolan Arenado. This marks the eighth time this year that Verlander has recorded double-digit strikeout totals, and his 217 strikeouts are good for third in the majors. Verlander is pitching phenomenally this year and his 11-8 record has much to do with lower run support than previous years (he's receiving 4.1 RS/9 this year compared to 5.4 RS/9 last year between Detroit and Houston). His next start will be a matchup with the A's in Oakland.
