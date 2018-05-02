Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 14 in no-decision
Verlander struck out 14 in eight scoreless innings Tuesday, issuing no walks and three hits in a no-decision.
Verlander was dominant Tuesday but ended up with a no-decision, departing after eight in a scoreless tie. The right-hander still hasn't lost since joining Houston last year, going 9-0 across 12 starts with a 1.10 ERA. The 14 strikeouts Tuesday were a season-high, and mark the second time this year Verlander has recorded double-digit strikeouts. He'll look for his fifth win of the year when he takes on the Diamondbacks in Arizona for his next start.
