Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out 15 in no-decision

Verlander gave up three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out 15 through seven innings in a no-decision against the Brewers on Wednesday.

It's hard to be more dominant than Verlander was in this one, forcing 29 swinging strikes in the quality start. The odd part of the stat line comes from three solo home runs that put a small damper on an otherwise spectacular performance. The 36-year-old can give up the long ball on occasion, giving up 1.5HR/9, but he is having another stellar campaign with a 9-2 record, a 2.50 ERA and an 11.2 K/9. Verlander will look to keep rolling in his next start Tuesday against the Reds at Great American Ball Park.