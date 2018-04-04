Astros' Justin Verlander: Strikes out nine in no decision
Verlander gave up four runs (three earned) on six hits over 5.2 innings, striking out nine and walking one in a no decision in Houston's 10-6 victory over Baltimore on Tuesday.
Verlander wasn't at his absolute sharpest on Tuesday, giving up home runs to Jonathan Schoop and Adam Jones, but he still managed to post a solid stat line in limiting to the damage to three earned runs and logging nine strikeouts. He's looked every bit like his old dominant self for the Astros since his arrival to the club last year and he's got a 2.31 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP through his first two starts in 2018.
