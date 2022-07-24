Verlander (13-3) earned the win against Seattle on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits while striking out nine and walking two over seven innings.

Verlander continued his dominant 2022 campaign, allowing just one run to cross the plate, while throwing 67 of 101 pitches for strikes and striking out nine batters. The lone run against Verlander came on a Carlos Santana solo shot in the seventh inning. The veteran picked up his fifth win in a row and lowered his ERA for the sixth consecutive game. Saturday's contest was also Verlander's fifth quality start in a row and his 14th in 18 games this season. He will take a 1.86 ERA into his next appearance.