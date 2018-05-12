Verlander (4-2) struck out seven and walked two in a loss to the Rangers on Friday, allowing one run on three hits in six innings.

Verlander got saddled with a tough-luck loss Friday, getting outdueled by Cole Hamels. The only run he gave up was a sacrifice fly surrendered by reliever Chris Devenski that scored a runner Verlander had allowed on base. Only one time this year has Verlander allowed more than two runs in a start, and he's holding onto an excellent 77:13 K:BB as well as a .146 batting average against. His next start will come against the Angels in Los Angeles.