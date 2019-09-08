Astros' Justin Verlander: Strong in 18th win

Verlander (18-5) picked up the win in Saturday's 2-1 victory over the Mariners, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over seven innings while striking out seven.

Coming on the heels of his third career no-hitter against the Jays, Verlander showed no ill effects from his elevated workload in that outing, tossing 74 of 102 pitches for strikes while generating 16 swinging strikes to dominate the M's once again. The right-hander leads the majors with his 18 wins, and he'll carry a 2.52 ERA and 264:36 K:BB through 200 innings into his next start Thursday, at home against the A's.