Verlander (8-2) allowed four unearned runs on three hits and a walk with five strikeouts in seven innings, earning the win Sunday over the Marlins.

The Astros' defense committed two errors in the seventh inning, allowing the Marlins to build a four-run rally against Verlander that was capped off by a Bryan De La Cruz home run. It won't hurt Verlander's ERA since all the runs were unearned, and he's now gone seven innings in each of his last three starts. The 39-year-old now has a 1.94 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and 78:15 K:BB through 78.2 innings across 12 starts. He projects to make his next start at home versus the White Sox next weekend.