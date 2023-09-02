Verlander (10-7) suffered the loss after he surrendered six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three in Friday's 6-2 defeat to the Yankees.

Verlander struggled with the long-ball Friday, giving four homers to New York. The right-hander surrendered a solo shot to DJ LeMahieu to open the game before Jasson Dominguez took him deep for a two-run blast with two outs in the first inning. He later gave two more solo shots to Giancarlo Stanton in the third and Aaron Judge in the fifth frame. Verlander had gone 11 straight scoreless innings in his prior two starts and his ERA since the beginning of August is still a respectable 3.86 over 35 frames.