Astros' Justin Verlander: Tabbed for Game 1 start

Verlander will start Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday against the Red Sox.

Verlander gets the ball in Game 1 and Dallas Keuchel will start in Game 2, as the former's excellent run since joining the Astros (1.06 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 43 strikeouts in 34 innings) was enough to give him the edge in the postseason rotation. Given Verlander's famed durability and ability to hold his stuff deep into starts, it's possible that he will be called upon in Game 4 if the Astros are up against the ropes.