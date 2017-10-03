Astros' Justin Verlander: Tabbed for Game 1 start
Verlander will start Game 1 of the NLDS on Thursday against the Red Sox.
Verlander gets the ball in Game 1 and Dallas Keuchel will start in Game 2, as the former's excellent run since joining the Astros (1.06 ERA, 0.65 WHIP, 43 strikeouts in 34 innings) was enough to give him the edge in the postseason rotation. Given Verlander's famed durability and ability to hold his stuff deep into starts, it's possible that he will be called upon in Game 4 if the Astros are up against the ropes.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fans 11 to win fifth straight•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Working on changeup•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Fires seven scoreless in win•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Dominant again Sunday•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Razor sharp in win over Angels•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Wins in Astros debut•
-
Sneak Peak: 2018 catcher rankings
Buster Posey has been a fixture atop the catcher rankings since breaking into the league in...
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...