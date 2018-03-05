Manager A.J. Hinch announced Monday that Verlander will start for the Astros on Opening Day, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Verlander will get the ball over Dallas Keuchel, who has toed the rubber for Houston on Opening Day in each of the previous three seasons. The 35-year-old will look to pick up where he left off in his first full season in Houston; he went 5-0 while posting a 1.06 ERA and 43:5 K:BB across 34 innings after being acquired by the Astros at the trade deadline last year.