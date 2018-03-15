Astros' Justin Verlander: Tagged for two homers
Verlander allowed three runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out four over five innings in Wednesday's start against the Cardinals.
Verlander entered the games having allowed one run all spring before the Cardinals touched him for a pair of home runs Wednesday. He told Oliver Macklin of MLB.com that he was working on his pitches and threw some pitch sequences he wouldn't normally throw during the regular season. Despite the ugly results, Verlander felt he took another step in the right direction toward the regular season.
More News
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: On pace for Opening Day•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Tabbed for Opening Day start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Sharp in second start•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Makes spring debut•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Gets Game 2 start in World Series•
-
Astros' Justin Verlander: Set for Game 6 start•
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.
-
Podcast: Tips for the first two rounds
We’ll help your draft get off to a great start as we discuss our strategies for the first two...
-
NL-only Rotisserie mock draft
A lot has changed since our last look at the NL side of the player pool. Scott White and company...
-
Judge the new Howard?
You may think we've never seen a player like Aaron Judge before, but you don't need to go that...
-
Spring Takes: Leone, Bedrosian to close?
A couple of surprising closer candidates have emerged, according to Scott White, who also looks...
-
Draft Strategy: Innings a priority
Think you know what makes a good Fantasy pitcher? Our Scott White says the formula is changing...