Astros' Justin Verlander: Tagged with loss in Game 2

Verlander (0-1) went six innings in Wednesday's 12-3 loss to Washington in Game 2 of the World Series, allowing four runs on seven hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Verlander gave up a two-run double to Anthony Rendon in the first inning but blanked the Nationals over the next five innings. He came out to start the seventh with the game tied 2-2, but was immediately greeted by a Kurt Suzuki solo blast to lead things off. Verlander followed that with a walk to Victor Robles and Houston manager A.J. Hinch went to his bullpen from there. Verlander hasn't displayed the same dominance in the playoffs that he showed during the regular season, and he's now yielded four runs in three of his last four postseason starts.