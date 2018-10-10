Astros' Justin Verlander: Takes hill for Game 1 of ALCS

Verlander will start Game 1 of the ALCS against Boston on Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Verlander will pitch Saturday's series opener on a few extra days of rest after earning the win in Game 1 of the ALDS versus the Indians on Friday. Manager A.J. Hinch confirmed that Gerrit Cole will follow Verlander in the rotation during the team's two-game set in Boston. Barring a sweep, Verlander will likely be back on the mound for Game 5 next Wednesday. In his one start against the Red Sox this year, Verlander allowed two earned runs on three hits and a pair of walks while striking out six in six innings June 2.