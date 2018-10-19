Astros' Justin Verlander: Takes loss in pennant clincher

Verlander gave up four runs on seven hits with two walks over six innings and took the loss against the Red Sox in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series. He struck out four.

Verlander was solid through his first five innings of work as he surrendered only a third inning solo home run to J.D. Martinez, but a Rafael Devers three-run smash in the sixth sealed the Astros fate. The right-hander allowed eight runs on eight walks and 11 hits while striking out 17 in his three appearances of the postseason, recording an ERA of 4.50.

