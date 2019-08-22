Astros' Justin Verlander: Takes loss in two-hitter

Verlander (15-5) took the loss against the Tigers on Wednesday, despite throwing a complete game while giving up just two hits, striking out 11 and walking none in a 2-1 defeat for the Astros.

This is pretty much the definition of a hard-luck loss, as Verlander went the distance with two solo home runs representing the only hits against him, but still wound up taking his fifth loss of the season as his teammates only managed one run of support. It was disappointing not to see him get a win after such a stellar outing, but it doesn't take away from the spectacular season the veteran is putting together at age 36, as Verlander is now sporting a 2.77 ERA, 0.81 WHIP and a ballistic 239:34 K:BB across 178.2 innings. He'll take the mound next in a home matchup against the Rays on Tuesday.