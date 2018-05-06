Astros' Justin Verlander: Takes loss Sunday
Verlander (4-1) picked up his first loss of the season Sunday against the Diamondbacks. He allowed one run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight across six innings.
Verlander gave up just one run but didn't get any run support and ended up taking the loss. Despite picking up his first loss of the year, he's been dominant through eight starts this season, sporting a 1.17 ERA and 0.71 WHIP and he's racked up 70 strikeouts across 53.2 innings. Verlander will look to stay sharp on the mound in his next start, which figures to come Saturday against the Rangers.
