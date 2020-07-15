Verlander will start Opening Day for the Astros on July 24 against the Mariners, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The veteran right-hander was going to miss the original start of the season after undergoing groin surgery in mid-March, but he'll receive another Opening Day start following the multi-month shutdown. Verlander allowed a career-high 36 homers in 2019, but he still posted an impressive 2.58 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 300:42 K:BB over 223 innings to earn his second AL Cy Young award.