Astros' Justin Verlander: Tending to minor groin concern

The Astros have scratched Verlander ahead of his scheduled Grapefruit League start Thursday against the Nationals due to groin discomfort, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Manager Dusty Baker said that Verlander will throw a simulated game instead, which suggests the groin issue isn't viewed as anything significant. Assuming he can make it through the simulated game without any renewed soreness, Verlander should slot back into the Grapefruit League pitching schedule next week.