Verlander (forearm) will throw again Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Verlander was shut down with a strained forearm after making just a single start this season. He's been able to throw for nearly a month, however, and he's expected to face hitters during his next session in Saturday's goes smoothly. Time is getting quite tight for him to pitch again before the end of the regular season, however, and he'll likely make no more than one fairly brief appearance if he returns at all.
