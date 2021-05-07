Verlander (elbow) has thrown from 90 feet and said Friday that he is feeling great, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The righty still has no timeline for his return from October 2020 Tommy John surgery, but his rehab appears to be progressing well. The upcoming free agent is intent on returning next season after making a full recovery, stating that his career is far from over and that he thinks he can get back to the pitcher he was pre-surgery.