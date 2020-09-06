Astros GM James Click said during a pregame interview Sunday that Verlander (forearm) has progressed to throwing off a mound, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.

When Verlander hit the IL with a forearm strain in late July, he adamantly denied reports that his season was definitely over. Now that he's back throwing off a mound, a return this season seems well within reach. He does not have much time left to contribute during the regular season, but the Astros could expedite his return and have him build up on the job after he faces live hitters once or twice.