Verlander (forearm) threw 20 pitches Sunday and felt good afterward, Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports.
Verlander continues to work his way back from a right forearm strain, and his throwing sessions have all gone well to date. The right-hander still needs to build up his workload before he'll be in consideration for a return to the Astros' starting rotation, but he's been exhibiting positive signs in his recovery so far.
