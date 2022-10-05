Verlander (18-4) threw five no-hit innings to earn the win Tuesday over the Phillies. He struck out 10 and walked one.

The Astros didn't push Verlander very far in a game that had no impact on the regular season. He exited after 77 pitches (51 strikes) in another sharp start to put a bow on his excellent regular season. The 39-year-old finished a 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP and 185:29 K:BB through 175 innings over 28 starts, and he'll likely be back on the mound for Game 1 of the ALDS in a week.