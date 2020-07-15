Verlander allowed three hits and struck out six batter over five scoreless innings in an intrasquad game Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Verlander got his pitch count up to 67 (46 strikes) in what was his second-to-last camp outing before likely getting the ball on Opening Day, July 24, against Seattle. His previous outing was a three-inning simulated game. The AL's reigning Cy Young winner appears to be past the groin injury he sustained during spring training.