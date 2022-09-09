Verlander (calf) threw around 30 pitches in the bullpen Friday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
It's not clear if Verlander was throwing at maximum effort Friday, but regardless, pitching coach Josh Miller relayed that "everything went well." Verlander will throw again in a few days, and the Astros should provide another update on his status after that.
