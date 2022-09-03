Verlander (calf) played catch from 60 feet Saturday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Verlander hit the injured list with a calf issue Tuesday, two days after he exited his start against the Orioles early. While he still has several steps to go before being activated, it's encouraging to see him throwing again in some capacity.
