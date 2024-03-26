Verlander (shoulder) threw 32 pitches during live batting practice Tuesday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The veteran right-hander apparently looked good as his fastball sat in the low-to-mid 90s and touched 95 mph. Manager Joe Espada indicated Monday that if all went well during live BP that Verlander should next begin a minor-league rehab assignment, which is sure to include multiple starts. According to Chandler Rome of The Athletic, Verlander said he felt good during Tuesday's session and would like to build his pitch count to about 85 before joining Houston's rotation.