Astros' Justin Verlander: Throws live BP

Verlander (groin) threw about 30 pitches during a live batting practice session Thursday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Verlander had been scheduled to make his spring game debut Thursday, but he was scratched after reporting discomfort in his right groin earlier this week. "It went about as good as I could've hoped today. Maybe noticed [the groin] just a little bit, but once I got on the mound, tried to pitch and not worry about it so much. It felt really good. Didn't feel it after that. Probably best-case scenario today," said the right-hander. Barring a setback, Verlander is scheduled to start next Tuesday against the Cardinals.

