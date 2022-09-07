Verlander (calf) threw off the slope of a mound Wednesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Verlander hasn't yet been cleared to toe the rubber, but he said Wednesday that he hopes to throw a light bullpen session in the next few days. He doesn't yet have a timetable to return from the injured list but said that he's progressing as expected in his recovery from a right calf injury.
