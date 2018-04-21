Verlander (3-0) struck out five, walked three, and allowed just two hits over six scoreless innings in Friday's win over the White Sox.

The two hits allowed were both singles. Verlander was at 96 pitches through six innings, and Houston had a nine-run lead by then, so manager A.J. Hinch handed the rest of the game over to the bullpen. This was the third time in five starts that Verlander hasn't allowed a run in at least six innings of work. He's brought his ERA down to 1.10 to go along with a 39:8 K:BB in 32.2 innings. Up next is a matchup with the Angels at home.