Astros' Justin Verlander: Throws six scoreless innings
Verlander struck out six in six scoreless innings Tuesday against the A's, allowing three hits and zero walks in a no-decision.
Verlander allowed a couple extra-base hits but otherwise shut down Oakland's offense on 110 pitches (74 for strikes) before the Astros' bullpen coughed up the lead. With the scoreless outing Verlander's ERA now sits at 2.05 (second best in the majors), while his 0.83 WHIP leads all MLB starters and his .180 batting average against trails only Max Scherzer (.179). The veteran right-hander will look for his 10th win before the All-Star break in a matchup against the Tigers at home.
